Conflict and instabilities ~ Mondoblog

Welcome to this new back-to-school edition of the Mondoblog newsletter. An edition that can be described as “special” because it brings its share of new features. The summer break is a good opportunity to refresh the general presentation of the newsletter to make it even more attractive!

Here you will find the traditional sections which are the featured post, the selection of notable articles from the past fortnight and our podcast, the Mondoblog Audio.

Among the new features, the newsletter will now highlight the words of a blogger by using a strong sentence written in their blog.

Also, thanks to our “freeze frame” section, Mondoblog will present the photos taken and published by bloggers, to be found in their articles.

Finally, regarding Mondoblog Audio, two audios will now be offered to you in each newsletter, to give you access to all the richness of the Mondoblog playlist.

We hope you enjoy the new newsletter format. To give your opinion, write to us at: rfi.mondoblog@gmail.com.

Good reading and good listening !

🔎 FEATURED ARTICLE

👩‍🦯 #Disability #Chad – Rejection, lack of inclusion, difficult access to funding, invisibility and stigmatization. In Chad, as in many countries, people with disabilities are often ostracized from society. And it starts from a very young age, with more difficult access to school and education compared to people without disabilities. Which further reduces their chances of integration. Saïba NGOUSMON focuses on the daily difficulties of Chadians living with a disability. They represent 3.6% of the population.

Photo : AMISOM via Iwaria

💬 WORDS OF THE BLOGGER

As long as political leaders do not invest enough upstream to sow seeds of peace in the hearts and minds of people, the preservation of this commodity that is peace will be in vain. Nora NOVIEKOU, Togo

🌟 THE NUGGETS OF THE FORTEEN

#Attacks #Gaza – On the morning of October 7, Hamas fighters invaded Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. A surprise attack which left more than 1,300 dead and triggered equally deadly Israeli reprisals. Events which are just another episode in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Cameroonian Marina HAS chooses to put herself in the shoes of a Gazan who lives this endless confrontation in her flesh.

🔗 From a young Gazan to the rest of the world

#Drugs #Ivory Coast – A dangerous mixture is currently wreaking havoc among Ivorian youth. On the one hand, a drink containing caffeine and above all 18% alcohol. On the other, tramadol, an opioid that acts like morphine. In the country, many actors are sounding the alarm against this mixture called Gaddafi. Bamba SIAKA adds his voice to it.

🔗 The Gaddafi, a new poison

#Instability #Haiti – Can we say we are alive when all around us there is only suffering and despair? Does a body, to call itself alive, simply have to be able to move? Marc Sony RICOT lives in Haiti, a country plagued by gang violence. This is enhanced by an institutional crisis that drags on…

🔗 Letter to the strangers in my life

#Sickle cell #Guinea – Abdoul BALDE has sickle cell disease. Sickle cell anemia is a genetic disease which alters the quality of red blood cells and which manifests itself in painful crises. The Guinean blogger recounts the suffering he endured until his diagnosis, which occurred when he was already a teenager. He also explains that it is entirely possible to live without this illness defining one’s existence: you just have to learn to coexist with it.

🔗 I was supposed to die before my 25th birthday

#Utensils #Ground floor – It is a pair that occupies a cardinal place in the cuisines of sub-Saharan Africa in general and in those of Kasai-Central in particular. Its job is to grind the dry seeds which will subsequently become couscous powder or to transform the cooked starches into a paste ready to be consumed. This pair is the one made up of the pestle and the mortar. Ruben NYANGUILA describes a tool that is both traditional and ecological.

🔗 The mortar and pestle: traditional manual grinders

🎙️ PODCAST : MONDOBLOG AUDIO

THE Mondoblog Audio (MA) are sound clips that take blog articles from written to spoken. Every week, the Mondoblog team invites a mondoblogger to read one of its articles by recording on their phone. His blog is thus highlighted in the form of a column, halfway between an audio book and a mood post. Find all the Mondoblog Audio on the Youtube channel the RFI.

Laeticia PROPHET was lucky enough to be her maternal grandmother’s first granddaughter. Which allowed the Burkinabè blogger to benefit from all her affection. A courageous woman, who left her country for love, who had to face early widowhood, but who always knew how to stay straight in her boots.

Let’s immerse ourselves in a poetic universe, where women in the shadows come to life. Through evocative images, Médard CLOBECHI celebrates their strength, resilience and courage. The Beninese pays tribute to those who, despite not being educated, lead those around them to success.

FREEZE FRAME: COMMUNITY PHOTOS

A fossilized dinosaur skeleton. One of the relics that can be admired at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa.

Because we are looking in the same direction, we decided to partner with Iwaria (www.iwaria.com), the free African photos service.

You can populate this image bank with your snapshots taken in Africa.

