Conflict between Russia and Ukraine – frozen war | Info

US officials are considering the possibility of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine becoming a frozen war, which could last for a long time, perhaps even decades, and would be similar to the events on the Korean peninsula, writes the “Politiko” portal.

According to the portal, the options being discussed within the administration of US President Joseph Biden include a number of “potential lines that Russia and Ukraine will not cross, but which will not represent official borders”.

“Politiko” points out that these options, which are preliminary, were discussed in several American agencies and the White House.

The portal notes that this scenario could be the most realistic long-term outcome on a long-term level because neither Kiev nor Moscow will ever admit defeat.

A frozen conflict, in which fighting is paused but neither side is victorious nor agree that the war is officially over, could also be a politically acceptable long-term outcome for America and other countries that support Ukraine.

“Politiko” adds that this would mean a reduction in fighting and a drop in the costs of supporting Kiev, and the public’s attention to the war would decrease.

“We’re planning for the long term, whether it looks frozen or thawed,” said the unnamed US official, who added that this planning is under increasing scrutiny from the administration.

Two other US officials and a former official in the Biden administration confirmed that an extended freeze on the conflict would be one of the possibilities for which America is preparing.

