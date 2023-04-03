Čedomir Jovanović, LDP leader and prof. Dr. Dejan Miletić from the Center for the Study of Globalization commented on the results of the elections in Montenegro.

The longest-serving president in Europe lost the election race convincingly, with 60 to 40 percent of the votes, by Jakov Milatović, who has approximately the same number of years as his opponent spent in power. The guests of the show “Pulse of Serbia” commented on the presidential elections in Montenegro Courier TV Cedomir Jovanovic, LDP leader and prof. Dr. Dejan Miletić from the Center for the Study of Globalization.

“I would like to congratulate everyone in Montenegro on yesterday’s elections, and I wish the new president good luck. I’m glad that everything went peacefully and that it is Djukanovic denied all those who described him as the last European dictator. This is the man who, two and a half hours after the parliamentary elections, acknowledged the results and congratulated the new majority, which had only one more MP. This is the man who won convincingly in the first round, and in the second he reached the maximum at this moment“, began Čedomir Jovanović. The president of the LDP then analyzed the outcome more specifically of the second round of presidential elections in Montenegro.

“It is logical that after more than 30 years of government, everyone wants changes. And Đukanović himself tried to do something like that. He was not lucky with Željko Šturanović, who died halfway through his mandate. The second time he did it with Igor Lukšić, but and then Montenegro was looking for him as a leader, not someone else. A lot has happened in the meantime, I wouldn’t want to be too harsh on the winners, but yesterday there was a vote for and against Đukanović. Milatović is a young man without much political experience, it is obvious that his success in the first round obliged others to support him. The billboards before the second round did not say “Vote for Jakov Milatovića”, rather than “Vote to replace Milo Đukanović”, Jovanović pointed out and explained: “That political change in Montenegro was brought about by two factors. More than 30 years in power of Đukanović and the Serbian issue that opened up in Montenegro. It is not a problem not only for Montenegro but also for Serbia.

Relations between the two countries were dramatically disrupted after the lithium. Then I spoke with Milo Đukanović, who was convinced that our government and Vučić were behind it. I told him: “Milo, Amfilohije cursed me in 2001, meanwhile he cursed you too. Look at what is going on in the Montenegrin streets and squares and they are talking about you, but they are thinking of us in Serbia”. And that’s what worries me.

Jovanović also referred to the “Serbian question” in Montenegro, which he believes has not yet been fully resolved. “These issues have already been raised today, I carefully watched the guest appearances of Montenegrin politicians on morning programs, who openly say that they did not vote for Milatović but against Đukanović. We are looking for the status of a constituent nation, equality in language, more space in the institutions. A whole series of questions opens up, which are completely legitimate, but they deviate from the platform of Milatović, who insisted that he no longer deals with identity issues, that he leave the past behind us and deal with the economy. the behavior of Đukanović, who was not unfair to the journalists, I watched the press conference. You saw how it looked, it was a kind of revolt, defiance and spite. Once in that country, wedding guests killed each other on the way because they could not agree on something , and Montenegro is the only republic of the former Yugoslavia where there was no war. All fundamental decisions were made without major consequences,” Jovanović believes.

Dejan Miletić expressed his opinion a day after the end of the second round of elections and the victory of Jakov Milatović.

“It is not easy to be in power for 30 years, and then to admit defeat. To my credit, Milo endured it like a man. Everything passed peacefully, fortunately. First of all, we should congratulate Montenegro on its freedom after one man usurped power for 30 years, established government through services, criminal groups. One era is over, an era of, I hope, cooperation begins. We know very well what Đukanović did, we don’t know what Milatović will do. We cannot criticize because there is no basis for that now. For now, his performance is moderate and measured, and currently the power is in the government, while the president is a protocol function,” said Miletić.

He also referred to the policy that the loser in the elections has pursued in the last few years.

“Milo started to block changes, to attack and spit on Serbia, and it brought the emperor to the brink, it was high time. Irreversible processes are taking place, Montenegro cannot count on more help from anyone than Serbia. It will also mature realization step by step, these are prerequisites for improving the lives of those people, and later for cooperation with Serbia. Milo additionally separated Montenegro from Serbia after the communists started it,” Miletić adds.

The presenters briefly interrupted the conversation and announced last night’s statement by the former ambassador of Serbia to Montenegro, Vladimir Božović, who quite emotionally met Milo’s political end.

“I wouldn’t comment on emotions, but I don’t know how Mr. Božović didn’t take advantage of the fact that for two and a half years Milo Đukanović has no executive power in Montenegro and his status does not depend on Đukanović, but on the first prime minister Krivokapić and the second Abazović. As well as on Jakov Milatović, who was a member of the first government and a candidate in the elections. What does the defeat of Milo have to do with it? He did not expel him. Those who were opponents of Đukanović will not accept him,” explained Jovanović.

He then commented on the accusations against Đukanović for his connection with crime.

“Well, the Kavački clan had a foothold in the Serbian MUP, does that mean that our country is mafia? It’s a much more serious story than the one we reduce to tabloid headlines. That man preserved the peace in Montenegro, made it out of the country the one that went the furthest in the region in terms of European integration, he brought it into NATO. That man peacefully handed over power not last night, but two and a half years ago. In his place came the people who destroyed that country,” said Jovanović.

Miletić also commented on the status of Vladimir Božović and his inability to perform the job of ambassador.

“The president is the one who gives the agreement to the ambassador, the whole process has to go through him, even if the government wanted to. Let them untangle it, we’ll see if his status will change. The people of Montenegro said what they had, said Milo “Hello, no more”. For me, he is deceased in the political sense. I have no intention of repeating how much damage he caused to the Serbian people. I will not mourn himI think that in a year he will either be in prison or he will not be in Montenegro”said Miletić.

Jovanović followed up on his remark, saying that he was not Milo’s lawyer. “I am not defending Milo Đukanović here, I am not worried about him. He is a historical figure for Montenegro. Today, 75 percent of Serbs here consider Milosevic a great historical figure”.

