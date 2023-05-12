Conflicting parties in Sudan sign agreement in Jeddah promising to guarantee humanitarian activities in Sudan – Xinhua English.news.cn

A number of Saudi media reported on the evening of the 11th local time that the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed the Jeddah Statement in the western Saudi city of Jeddah, promising to provide guarantees for humanitarian activities in Sudan, but the agreement did not involve a ceasefire or other content. .

The “Jeddah Statement” exposed by the media shows that the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces recognize the need to reduce conflicts for the Sudanese people and agree that ensuring the interests and safety of the Sudanese people is the “first priority.” Both parties to the conflict will uphold Sudan’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, and respect basic humanitarian principles.

Recognizing that humanitarian operations are aimed at alleviating the suffering of non-military personnel in Sudan, and agreeing on the need to resume humanitarian operations, the two sides committed to differentiate between military personnel and civilians, and to allow all civilians to leave conflict-related areas, And protect the lives of civilians and avoid any military operations that may cause harm to civilians. At the same time, it will provide protection for relevant personnel and humanitarian aid materials engaged in humanitarian operations, allowing humanitarian aid materials and medicines to be delivered to people in need quickly and without restriction.

The two sides stated in the Jeddah Statement that they will prioritize the effective realization of a short-term ceasefire to restore basic social services as soon as possible, and strive to set a timetable for expanded discussions on the realization of a long-term ceasefire.

The two parties to the conflict emphasized that the implementation of the relevant content of the Jeddah Statement will not affect the “political, security and legal status” of the two parties, nor will it involve the Sudanese political process.

In a statement, both sides thanked all Sudan’s “friendly countries” for their efforts to broker an agreement.

So far, the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces have not commented on the media reports. (Headquarters reporter Li Chao)