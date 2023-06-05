Conflicts in Khartoum and other places in Sudan have intensified, and many states have entered a state of disaster – Teller Report Teller Report

Conflicts in Khartoum and other places in Sudan have intensified, and many states have entered a state of disaster

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-06 01:29

CCTV news client As the temporary ceasefire agreement signed by the two parties in the armed conflict in Sudan expired, on June 4 local time, the conflicting parties in Sudan continued to exchange fire in the capital circle and Darfur and other places. On the same day, the conflict in Khartoum intensified, and the leaders of the Darfur region declared a state of disaster for the five states under the jurisdiction of the region.

Headquarters reporter Mumin Maji: The situation in Khartoum is still grim at present. The fighting between the two sides of the conflict has hardly ceased for a day. A few minutes ago, I heard the sound of shelling from the military camp about ten kilometers to the north of me. In other parts of Khartoum, the exchange of fire was equally intense, especially in the west, south and east of Khartoum. The Sudanese Armed Forces used warplanes and heavy artillery to attack multiple camps of the Rapid Support Forces in the Khartoum area, while the Rapid Support Forces used heavy artillery and anti-aircraft fire.

As the temporary ceasefire agreement signed by the two parties in the armed conflict in Sudan expired on the evening of June 3, the conflict in the capital circle of Sudan showed an escalation trend, and both sides in the conflict used heavy weapons. The conflict in the Darfur region of western Sudan has also shown a tendency to expand, and at least 40 civilians were killed in the conflict between the two sides. The leader of the Darfur region, Mini Alku Minawi, announced on the 4th that the five states under the jurisdiction of the Darfur region have entered a state of disaster, calling on the international community to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the region.

The ongoing fighting has further exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation in Sudan. Many people look forward to an early end to the conflict and a return to normal life as soon as possible.

Local resident Salah Khalifa: Since the outbreak of the conflict, life has become more and more difficult. We hope that the fighting will end today or tomorrow. Most people are barely able to survive. No one knows what will happen tomorrow, nor how long the conflict will last or when it will end.