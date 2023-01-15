Listen to the audio version of the article

At least ten dead and 39 injured are the toll from the bomb that exploded on the morning of January 15 in a church in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo in an attack attributed to suspected Islamists.

The details of the attack are still confused, but Congolese military spokesman Antony Mualushayi said the “terrorist act” took place in a Pentecostal church in Kasindi, a town on the border with Uganda in North Kivu province.

A Kenyan was arrested following the bomb blast, he added, though the perpetrator in the turbulent region remains unclear.