At least 17 people were killed in the explosion of a rudimentary device planted in a church in the north-east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was stated by army spokesman Anthony Mwalushayi, specifying that about 39 people were seriously injured in the explosion inside the Pentecostal church of Kasindi, in the province of North Kivu. The government attributed the attack to rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), linked to Islamic extremists. In the late evening, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

A Kenyan national found at the scene has been arrested, Mwalushayi said. The Minister of Communications said on Twitter that the government is urging the population to avoid crowds and to be vigilant as the investigation continues. Video and photos of the attack viewed by AP show lifeless bodies lying on the ground outside the church, including what appears to be a lifeless child. Survivors and witnesses said the blast blew off some people’s limbs.

Violence has been ravaging eastern Congo for decades, with more than 120 armed groups and self-defense militias fighting for land and power. According to the United Nations, nearly 6 million people are internally displaced and hundreds of thousands of people are in conditions of extreme food insecurity. Fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces, a rebel organization believed to have ties to the Islamic State group, carried out several attacks in Kasindi, which lies on the border with Uganda. Ugandan army troops have been deployed in eastern Congo to try to stem the violence, but the attacks have increased and spread. At least 370 civilians have been killed in ADF attacks since April, while hundreds more have been kidnapped, according to a United Nations report last month. The rebel group has extended its area of ​​operations to Goma and the neighboring province of Ituri.

The bombing at the church comes within weeks of visiting the Pope who will be in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan from 31 January to 5 February.