Home World Congo, bomb explodes in church: at least 17 dead
World

Congo, bomb explodes in church: at least 17 dead

by admin
Congo, bomb explodes in church: at least 17 dead

The death toll from the explosion caused by a bomb during a religious service in a Pentecostal church in the province of North Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has risen to 17. This was reported by the government, quoted by local media.

The attack took place in Kasindi-Luvirihya, a town on the border with Uganda, 85 kilometers from the city of Beni, in the province of North Kivu, while a religious service was in progress. The government attributed the attack to Ugandan Islamist rebels from the allied Democratic Forces.

The spokesman of the army of the Democratic Republic, Anthony Mwalushayi, specified that about 39 people were seriously injured. The attack on the church comes just a few weeks after the Pope’s visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan from January 31 to February 5.

See also  ST Toyo: Avic's new coronavirus antibody detection kit and antigen detection kit can effectively detect Omicron mutant strains

You may also like

Congo, at least 17 dead in an attack...

Germany: Greta Thunberg surprisingly also on Sunday in...

United States, Biden remembers Martin Luther King: “We...

Germany, Greta Thunberg arrested and released by police...

Greta Thunberg forcibly removed by the police in...

Search the web for “How to dismember and...

Repeated replacement of commanders Analysis: Putin is annoyed...

Joe Biden, other confidential documents found in Delaware:...

Biden’s “Leaving Confidential Documents” incident fermented and stirred...

Afghanistan, uccisa in casa former deputy Mursal Nabizada

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy