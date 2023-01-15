The death toll from the explosion caused by a bomb during a religious service in a Pentecostal church in the province of North Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, has risen to 17. This was reported by the government, quoted by local media.

The attack took place in Kasindi-Luvirihya, a town on the border with Uganda, 85 kilometers from the city of Beni, in the province of North Kivu, while a religious service was in progress. The government attributed the attack to Ugandan Islamist rebels from the allied Democratic Forces.

The spokesman of the army of the Democratic Republic, Anthony Mwalushayi, specified that about 39 people were seriously injured. The attack on the church comes just a few weeks after the Pope’s visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan from January 31 to February 5.