Congolese students involved in hard work to support their teachers ~ Tambour des villages

Did you know that every Saturday, in several villages in the DRC, children are forced to work in the fields rather than going to school? Although their teachers see it as a help, students who miss these assignments risk disciplinary action or even the loss of a few days of school.

On the way to school, pupils from the village of Mwamba-Mbuyi carry bundles of palm branches on their heads to offer them to their teachers.

During the dry season, when work in the fields is no longer necessary, students are often tasked with cutting straw and other local building materials for their teachers. They are also responsible for transporting these materials over long distances to the teachers’ habitats.

Territory of Ngandajika: a student carrying a bundle of straw on his head to offer to his teacher.

During a visit to Ngandajika territory, Lomami province, as well as to the Mwamba-Mbuyi groupement, Kananga commune, our reporter noted that the children were very involved in this work and devoted a lot of energy to it.

Bena Kaseki group: children pulling palm branches in their hands for their teachers.

This practice raises questions about education and child labor in the DRC. Although child labor is prohibited by law in the DRC, it is important to continue to sensitize teachers and parents on the importance of education for the future of children while seeking solutions to reconcile work in fields and schooling.

As this week marks the end of the 2022-2023 school year, it is important to remember that every child has the right to a quality education and to be protected from child labour. The holidays are eagerly awaited, but it is crucial to continue efforts to ensure a better future for the children of the DRC.