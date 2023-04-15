Home » Congregation for Communication and Lateran University sign agreement on university publishing – Vatican News Vatican
Congregation for Communication and Lateran University sign agreement on university publishing – Vatican News Vatican

Congregation for Communication and Lateran University sign agreement on university publishing – Vatican News Vatican

Thanks to this agreement, future publications on doctrinal, didactic and scientific journals will be able to carry the logos of Pontifical Lateran University Press and Vatican Book Press.

(Vatican News Network)Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Congregation for Communication, and Vincenzo Buonomo, Rector of the Pontifical Lateran University, signed an agreement on April 13 aimed at managing the publishing activities of the Pontifical University. The announcement states that thanks to this agreement, publications on doctrinal, teaching and scientific journals will be able to be published in the future as a contribution of the university to the international academic community. Works produced within the framework of this agreement “will bear the logos of Pontifical Lateran University Press and Vatican Book Press”.

These works cover a variety of subject areas, such as theology, philosophy, law, peace science, international cooperation, ecology and the environment. The announcement concluded by pointing out that this agreement follows the practical line laid down in the Apostolic Charter “Go proclaim the Gospel”. Article 183 of the Charter reads: “The Congregation for Communication of the Holy See is responsible for the entire communication system of the Apostolic See, under the condition of a unified structure, respecting the relevant operational characteristics, so that all entities of the Holy See are integrated in the field of communication so that the entire system able to respond unanimously to the needs of the Church’s mission of evangelization.”

