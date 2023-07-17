Home » Coni rejects the appeals of Reggina and Foggia, accepting that of Perugia against Lecco
Coni rejects the appeals of Reggina and Foggia, accepting that of Perugia against Lecco

Coni rejects the appeals of Reggina and Foggia, accepting that of Perugia against Lecco

“Partly inadmissible and unfounded”, this is what Coni communicates which rejected the appeal of Reggina which asked for readmission to the Serie B championship. The Guarantee College therefore confirmed what was decided by Coviso which had decided to exclude the Calabrian club for “failure to meet some of the criteria…

See also  Mariupol, inspections of displaced persons: the Russians in search of tattoos symbolizing the affiliation to the Azov battalion

