Connect-R and Smiley were in love with the same woman: “We even fought!”

Connect-R and Smiley were in love with the same woman. The two friends and collaborators in the world of local music fought, literally, for the one who had stolen their hearts. Connect-R revealed during a concert, held at the Giulesti stadium, that he and Smiley were in love with the same woman.

Connect-R made the announcement before performing the song ‘Rita’: ‘The next song is about a woman I fought over with Smiley. Yes, for real! So that, in the end, he stays with Moga”, said Connect-R while he was on stage, according to cancan.ro.

