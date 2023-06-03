Connected villages, the W3 project in Costermano sul Garda

WINDTRE and the municipality of Costermano sul Garda sign the protocol relating to “Connected Villages” project the initiative that aims to accompany the Municipalities in digital growth thanks to connectivity and smart technologies.

“In particular – he claims Albert PietromarchiWholesale Director e Sustainability Ambassador di WINDTRE – our company works on specific training projects aimed at entrepreneurs and local administrators, but also at young people and senior citizens. With the ‘NeoConnessi Silver’ project, for example, continues the manager, WINDTRE provides the village’s elders with useful advice and tools to make access to web services easier and to prepare people for the challenges of digitalisation”.

“I thank Wind Three because it is an honor that Costermano sul Garda has been selected as the only municipality in the whole province of Verona for this initiative which is a great opportunity for digital literacy, especially for the elderly and very young. – says the mayor Stefano Passarini – In fact, more training sessions dedicated to our communities are planned, for both adults and children, which will allow for an increase in knowledge of the internet, navigation, social networks and to learn about the opportunities that these technologies offer”.

The project is spread over several dimensions and, in addition to enhancing the existing infrastructures, pays particular attention to the growth of the digital skills of young people, the elderly and the productive world. It also promotes the development of initiatives for the benefit of the community and offers consultancy on broadband services by specialized personnel.

In particular, in recent days – 24 and 25 May – the first two meetings of a new digital education program dedicated to elementary and ‘senior’ school children were held. It will be an opportunity to provide advice and useful tools to use some services and to experience the opportunities of the Internet in safety, in line with the aims of the NeoConnessi Silver project of WINDTRE. Inclusion, in fact, also starts from the acquisition of adequate skills e WINDTRE intends to provide continuous learning opportunities to prepare people for the challenges posed by digitalisation.

The initiative is part of the ten objectives of the company’s sustainability plan, committed to promoting greater inclusion also in the field of Internet access, to reduce the territorial, economic, cultural and age digital divide of small villages, facilitating their rebirth and valorisation.