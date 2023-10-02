Connected Villages, the WINDTRE project kicks off in Lanuvio (Rome).

Started at Lanuviummunicipality of the metropolitan city of Rome, the path of the project “Connected Villages” Of WINDTRE to accompany the growth of small Italian centers thanks to connectivity and smart technologies. The project develops on multiple dimensions and, in addition to enhancing existing infrastructures, pays particular attention to the growth of the digital skills of young people, the elderly and the productive world. It also promotes the development of initiatives that benefit the community and offers consultancy on broadband services by specialized personnel.

“Telecommunications operators have a responsible role in accompanying administrations and citizens in the digitalisation process” says Alberto PietromarchiWholesale Director e Sustainability Ambassador di WINDTRE. “In this context, WINDTRE launched the ‘Connected Villages’ project, which today includes 85 affiliated municipalities, to bring digital services and awareness even to the smallest territories and carry out training interventions aimed at the elderly, children, local administrators and entrepreneurs. Our country is in fact characterized by a dense network of small villages often home to excellence known throughout the world, but still far from the opportunities offered by digital”.

“Digitalization education is crucial for both children and the elderly for many reasons, which is why the municipality of Lanuvio is pleased to participate in the “Connected Villages” project – says Dr. Manuel D’Alessiodelegate for digitalization and innovation -. For children, it forms an essential foundation for the future, as the world becomes increasingly digitalised. It helps develop technical skills, research skills, and promotes creativity. For older people, digitalisation education promotes social inclusion and improves the quality of life, helps maintain contact with family, provides continuous learning opportunities and allows access to online services necessary today in a world destined for total digitalisation. Furthermore, promoting digital awareness among different generations can help create a more cohesive and resilient society, combating the digital divide”.

In particular, meetings will be developed for a process of digital education dedicated to primary and senior school children. It will be an opportunity to provide advice and useful tools to use some services and to safely experience the opportunities of the Internet, in line with the aims of the project NeoConnessi by WINDTRE. Inclusion, in fact, also starts from the acquisition of adequate skills and WINDTRE intends to provide continuous learning opportunities to prepare people for the challenges posed by digitalisation.

The initiative is part of the ten objectives of sustainability plan of the company, committed to promoting greater inclusion also in the context of Internet access, to reduce the territorial, economic, cultural and demographic digital divide of small villages, facilitating their rebirth and valorisation.

