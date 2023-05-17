Connecting children to storytelling ~ Boosting children’s literature in Africa

Storytelling performance by the artist Grimo at the little reader’s picnic / photo credit Adinkra

He counts them has always been a feature of Africa. Indeed, many storytellers, true griots, celebrate this continent in its cultural variety. The little reader’s picnicorganized by the Adinkra structure, allowed storyteller Dzou Mbarga, known as Made upto capture the attention of toddlers through strategies that we will present in this reflection.

The Little Reader’s Picnic is an edutainment meeting made in Adinkra. The first edition of this year 2023 was held on February 11 in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon. Gathered at the level of the esplanade of the Reunification Monument, the children lived unforgettable moments. On the menu of activities was storytelling, which allowed them to have fun while learning. Obviously, the griot of the day used precise techniques to catalyze the attention of toddlers.

The use of play for the happiness of children

Before entering resolutely into his performance, the artist Grimo used the Soali. It’s a children’s game the Betis, which was widely used in the past. As the latter explains, “it consists of hiding a small object in the hands of a participant while deceiving his vigilance in a song played”. The particularity of this game is its interactive character. In reality, play is a full-fledged approach to educating children. Therefore, the platform Lego foundation actively working on it. In other words, a child who plays develops specific abilities that stimulate his reactivity and will be useful to him in the other activities he will have to carry out. Outside of the game, the griot also resorted to singing.

Songs in the Ewondo language: For a transmission of intangible cultural heritage

Performance by the artist grimo in front of children with trisomy 21

With a view to serving an even more consistent dish to children, the storyteller has continued to repeat educational songs in the language Ewondo. Thanks to these songs in the mother tongue, the latter had the merit of livening up his performance even more. It is a good method to transfer Cameroon’s intangible cultural heritage to them. In a context where children are increasingly disconnected from their culture, this is a strategy that could be used more in educational centers. As we have seen, this mixture of singing and playing gave rise to an impressive performance.

Counting on storytelling to educate children

Storytelling performance by the artist Grimo at the little reader’s picnic / Photo credit Adinkra

For the platform In Kalatwe carried out research on the actors of children’s literature in Ivory Coast, in Senegal, in Mali et au Togo. This study revealed the existence of several talented storytellers such as Souleymane Mbodj, Kémado Toure, Ousmane Diarra et Gnimdewa Atakpama just to name a few. Education and culture are sectors that should appeal more to parents who want to give a more complete education to children. In 2022, storyteller Inongo-vi-Makome sounded the alarm by reminding us that we must get back into the habit of storytelling. In view of his remarkable performance at the Picnic of the little reader, the artist Grimo has once again demonstrated that he is a heavyweight in storytelling in Cameroon for young audiences.