Home » conor mcgregor raped a girl and threatened her | Sports
World

conor mcgregor raped a girl and threatened her | Sports

by admin
conor mcgregor raped a girl and threatened her | Sports

Conor McGregor allegedly threatened the girl after the rape.

Source: TMZSports.com/printscreen

Conor McGregor was accused of rape at the NBA Finals game between Miami and Denver. The girl who accused him claims that everything happened in the toilet and that she did not agree to it. There was also a video that shows what happened before all of that, so now her lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, has also spoken out.

According to him, the famous MMA fighter threatened her and offered her money to keep quiet. The sum in question is $100,000. He also states that the police officer told her not to press charges and that it was better to remain silent. “He quickly exited the building, the detective told her that he was hiring a lawyer before filing a police report and that if he did it now, everything would go viral.. That’s why she waited and it’s very bad for the investigation,” Mitchell said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

According to him, she also had problems with other detectives. “She went to the police station where she lives and there they told her to go to the part of town where it happened and file a report there. The victim of sexual assault was refused. Following that, she went there around 4:30 p.m. and after half an hour they escorted her out of the station. I can’t understand a detective rejecting a rape victim“, concluded Mitchell.

A trial is expected and if all this turns out to be true, Conor McGregor could end up in prison for a long period of time.

See also  Biden and the "Middle Eastern quagmire". For the US president also an internal problem


See description

McGregor raped a girl, then threatened her? Her lawyer announced: “He is offering her money to keep quiet”

Hide description

Source: TMZSports.com/printscreenNo. image: 5 1 / 5 Source: TMZSports.com/printscreenNo. image: 5 2 / 5 Source: TMZSports.com/printscreenNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: TMZSports.com/printscreenNo. image: 5 4 / 5 Source: TMZSports.com/printscreenNo. picture: 5 5 / 5

You may also like

The Titan may have imploded within hours of...

Launch of RIMedia, an ambitious two-year project to...

“Titan Imploded Hours After Submersion”. The revelations of...

Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the murderer...

Tonali to Newcastle: medical examinations today, then the...

IRIZAR E-MOBILITY Agreement with Orleans Métropole for the...

Indiana Jones will be an Xbox exclusive and...

Bizarre Love Triangle, review of SED (2023)

Expert analysis: U.S. interest rate hikes exacerbate Europe’s...

Sidonie face the summer tour with new single,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy