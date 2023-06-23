conor mcgregor raped a girl and threatened her | Sports

Conor McGregor allegedly threatened the girl after the rape.

Conor McGregor was accused of rape at the NBA Finals game between Miami and Denver. The girl who accused him claims that everything happened in the toilet and that she did not agree to it. There was also a video that shows what happened before all of that, so now her lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, has also spoken out.

According to him, the famous MMA fighter threatened her and offered her money to keep quiet. The sum in question is $100,000. He also states that the police officer told her not to press charges and that it was better to remain silent. “He quickly exited the building, the detective told her that he was hiring a lawyer before filing a police report and that if he did it now, everything would go viral.. That’s why she waited and it’s very bad for the investigation,” Mitchell said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

According to him, she also had problems with other detectives. “She went to the police station where she lives and there they told her to go to the part of town where it happened and file a report there. The victim of sexual assault was refused. Following that, she went there around 4:30 p.m. and after half an hour they escorted her out of the station. I can’t understand a detective rejecting a rape victim“, concluded Mitchell.

A trial is expected and if all this turns out to be true, Conor McGregor could end up in prison for a long period of time.



