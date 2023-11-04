Conquering lionesses… ~ Badalfohmoh

The Cameroon women’s football team beat the Ugandan women’s team 3 goals to 0 on Tuesday October 31. Match counting for the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

You yourself know that I couldn’t miss this match, right? (Laughing) Yes yes, you should know that. For the first time, I arrived a few minutes after the start of a meeting. Get ready to discover my reading of the match!

Beaten on the aisle 2 to 0, the girls by Jean-Baptiste Bisseck showed a different face from the one they showed in Uganda a few days ago. I assure you that they wet their swimsuits as they say in the kwat (neighborhood).

The coach made remarkable substitutions which bore fruit. In attack, there were the ABOUDI-AJARA executives, the presence of my friend MONIQUE NGOCK stood out. MAMBO LAMBO was back in defense and the young CATHY BIYA, on goal.

Despite their inaccuracies at the start of the match, they were conquerors from the start of the whistle. ABOUDI and MBELE imprecise, NJOYA a little too personal, they lose scoring opportunities. It took the cries of the spectators to remind the lionesses of the stakes of this meeting.

It was then that NJOYA AJARA recovered a ball lying around the opposing surface and, with a powerful kick, sent it to the back of the goals. We play the 9th minute, Cameroon 1-0 Uganda. The score will remain unchanged until the break.

Barely back from the locker room, Jean-Baptiste Bisseck brought in ABAM for more power in attack. And the girls didn’t hang around; on a free kick from ABOUDI, MONIQUE NGOCK beat the opposing goalkeeper to score the second Cameroonian goal and restore the balance over the two matches.

Uganda tried to get back into the match but in vain. The confidence of CATHY BIYA in catching the ball and the defense led by ELIANE MAMBO LAMBO allowed the lionesses to hold on until the end of the 90 minutes.

Time for overtime! It was necessary to reach the second stage of this exercise for FALONE MEFOMETOU to score the 3rd Cameroonian goal on a free kick from NJOYA AJARA.

My opinion

I still think the Ugandans thought it was the same goalkeeper as in the first leg. They only looked for mistakes at the edge of the area and when they shot they just wanted to hit the target. But, little BIYA, if not exceptional, was concentrated. This is not to say that the victory is linked to the change of goalkeeper but I believe that one of the differences compared to the first leg is that the realism was much more there. In the first leg, the girls were not at all realistic, remember that NJOYA AJARA even missed a penalty…

After an elimination for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) and a difficulty against Uganda, I believe that the lionesses are gradually regaining their real level. But we will have to do better in the 3rd round next February against Nigeria.

We’ll talk soon. Until then, take care of yourself!

Badal

