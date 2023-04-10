Fastweb’s commitment to contributing to the spread of an increasingly inclusive culture continues in 2023 by promoting initiatives to educate the new generations on the respectful use of new technologies and to help protect boys and girls from online risks .

In collaboration with the philosopher and expert on relations with digital media Bruno Mastroianni the company presents “The happy dispute”the inclusive communication podcast to help people avoid or shut down conflicts in online and offline conversations through a more conscious use of language.

Bruno Mastroianni will stimulate the public’s ability to communicate effectively with different interlocutors and through different platforms, recounting the dynamics of the most typical mistakes that are made during a dispute, why certain phrases can “break your nerves” and how to learn to listen themselves and others to understand when to intervene.

During four appointments sIt will therefore be possible for the public to acquire greater awareness of their relationship and communication skills, even in dissent, with practical examples and strategies for transforming a potential clash into a moment of reflection and re-elaboration.

“The happy dispute”

Fastweb’s initiative for an increasingly aware use of language is part of the information campaigns that the company has been implementing for years to also combat the phenomenon of bullying and cyberbullying, paying particular attention to the growth and development of new generations and their responsible navigation on the net. On the occasion of the Day against bullying and cyberbullying of February 7, Fastweb broadcast on its social channels “A story of ordinary cyberbullying”, the docufilm that tells a story of bullying through the process that follows.

