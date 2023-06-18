Consecration Day Message for Priests: Let us rediscover the beauty of the priesthood – Vatican News Vatican

June 16th is the Feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Day of the Sanctification of Priests. The Congregation for the Priesthood of the Holy See issued a message exhorting all those who received the Holy Orders to be witnesses to the life of God. At the same time, it emphasized that Pope Francis The four “nearnesses” are necessary to strengthen the priestly life today. These four nearnesses are nearness to God, the bishop, the priestly brethren and the people of God.

(Vatican News Network)The Day of Consecration of Priests coincides with the Feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, “Let us contemplate the Heart of the Lord, leaning our heads on His breast every time we feel our need for Him” ​​and “constantly draw on this grace and Rivers of mercy. This river flows from his pierced side in order to rediscover the beauty of the consecrated priesthood, to live out the grace received”. The Congregation for the Holy See’s Congregation for the Consecration of Priests this year pointed out the above-mentioned points. Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, Prefect of the Congregation, and Archbishop Ferrada, Secretary General of the Congregation signed the statement.

Walk the path of holiness with the brothers

In fact, all baptized people “respond freely and joyfully to the call to universal holiness,” the proclamation points out, supported by ministerial priesthood in their ordinary priesthood. “The sanctification of priests is bound up with accompanying the people of God entrusted to them, that is, sharing their joys and hopes, sharing their anxieties and pains,” the proclamation emphasizes. In the Heart of Jesus, therefore, “the priest learns to love his Brothers and sisters, and walk with them for the common goal of sanctification”; in the pierced heart of Christ, “priests, knowing that they are loved by the Father and sanctified by the Holy Spirit, learn to give themselves to the salvation of the world “.

How do the ordained ones speak about God?

The proclamation continues that the Church everywhere should beseech the Lord “for the grace of the Holy Shepherd who follows his heart”. In this process of walking together, the whole Church “is called to share the word of God and to bear true and joyful witness to the faith”. “How should we, the ordained, speak of God?” Those who hear and see the God that we bishops, priests, deacons, and lay people speak and testify to, which God do they see and encounter? In fact, God’s sacramental presence in a community becomes real “visible” through “the real relationship of all its members, ordinations and laity”.

The four “closeness” of priests

The Bulletin concludes with a review of the four “closenesses” identified by Pope Francis, which are necessary to strengthen the priestly life today, in his address to the International Theological Symposium on the Priesthood on February 17, 2022. The Pope spoke first of all about intimacy with God, intimacy with the Lord, because only in this way can a priest “draw all the necessary strength for his priestly ministry”. Then there is “closeness to the bishop”, because for priests obedience “means learning to listen and remembering that no one can claim to be the master of God’s will”, which must be understood “through the art of discernment”. The third is the closeness of priests to one another, “which avoids loneliness and indifference, favoring patience and being able to feel responsible for each other”. The fourth mentioned by the Pope is closeness to the people of God, which “should not be lived as an obligation, but as a grace”.

