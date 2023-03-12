More and more young people want to grind their healthy teeth, just so they can look prettier in their selfies.

Young people destroy their teeth for the best possible selfie. This is why they go abroad, and dentists warn that this can often lead to serious consequences such as bleeding gums, inflammation and bad breath. Judging by the posts on the networks, most of them do veneers, which, according to dentists, can endanger oral health.

Doctor, dentist Tijana Stojanović was a guest on K1 television and pointed out that healthy teeth do not need to be brushed but also that dental tourism is developed in our country, mostly for patients from Europe and America. Bleeding may occur and even the veneers may come off at some point. Due to inflammation, the right patient may also have bad breath.

“There is no need to go abroad, we have excellent dentists who are educated. In fact, people come to us because we are cheaper, and we provide excellent quality. The price-quality ratio is very good. Veneers are perfect, but there should be a good reason for the veneer. They are placed on the surface of the front teeth. The teeth should be damaged, bad, discolored and only then is there an indication for setting the veneers, and not for aesthetic reasons. A healthy tooth should not be ground,” said Dr. Stojanović and added:

“Fenestrates have advantages. They last from 5 to 10 years, it depends on the setting, and the patient should have regular check-ups. A smile is not expensive, health is not expensive. As soon as the slightest problem appears, you should go to the dentist. Regular examinations are six months,” the doctor pointed out.

