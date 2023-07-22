Home » Consequences of the storm in Novi Sad | Info
World

by admin
The consequences of the supercell storm in Novi Sad are catastrophic!

Source: MONDO/Milutin Vujičić

Serbia was hit by a terrible storm on Wednesday and Friday. It arrived from Italy, via Slovenia and Croatia, and in Serbia it started around 5 pm. A strong wind carried trees, people ran to hide from the rain, hail fell somewhere, and all this was accompanied by thunder.

Novi Sad was the most affected by the supercell storm, the consequences of the storm in this city are terrible, and one 12-year-old boy lost his life. Our reporter from Novi Sad recorded the gruesome consequences of the storm, and he also took pictures of a 150-year-old tree that was destroyed.


The facades of some houses have fallen off, and the trees are still on the sidewalks and roads. The souvenir shop on Belgrade Quay was also destroyed, only parts of it remained. See photos from Novi Sad:


