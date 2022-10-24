8 minutes ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/13BE7/production/_127317808_12030e76-4c65-40f7-96c5-a0b24279cb6f.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,EPA

Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak (Rishi Sunak, also translated as Xin Weicheng) has become the new leader of the Conservative Party and will become the British Prime Minister.

After the former Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned in July due to the “Party Gate” turmoil in the Prime Minister’s Office, Sunak also ran for the party leader, but ultimately lost to Liz Truss (also translated Zhuohuisi).

After Truss resigned, the Conservative Party re-elected its leader.

Yesterday (23rd) evening, Johnson was the first to announce his withdrawal from the race, and another candidate, Penny Mordaunt, also withdrew at the last minute before the deadline for nominations on the 24th. The chairman of the Conservative Party’s 1992 committee announced Sunak as the new leader.

Sunak will meet King Charles III and ask for a cabinet.

He will then become Britain’s first-ever Asian prime minister, taking office in Downing Street against the backdrop of the country’s enormous economic challenges.

What kind of leader might Sunak be?

news/240/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/EDC7/production/_127317806_181d5c8e-a4a9-4d43-b80a-c5ec9713306d.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images

During the campaign for Conservative Party leadership this summer, Sunak’s team focused on one issue: the deterioration of Britain’s economy and what to do about it. See also Taliban shoots and kills family of German media reporters, German sent 2 helicopters to save lives | Kabul | Afghanistan | Deutsche Welle

During the period, Sunak clearly told the BBC that he would rather lose the leadership race than “win on false promises”.

It sounded like a reference to the tax cuts promised by Truss, who at the time accused Sunak of being “alarmist.”

Truss, however, dramatically resigned as prime minister just 45 days after taking office in Downing Street, making him Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister ever.

The “pocket budget” she launched after taking office triggered a violent reaction in the financial market, the exchange rate of the pound fell sharply, and the British ruling Conservative Party faced huge political pressure both inside and outside.

Despite Truss replacing the chancellor and the new chancellor changing much of her economic policy, Conservative MPs are still calling for her to leave, while the main opposition Labour party has proposed an immediate general election.

Sunak has not commented publicly on the recent turmoil inside and outside the Conservative Party. But he said in this round of the leadership race that his goal was to solve the “serious economic crisis” facing Britain and “bring the Conservative Party together”

Big challenge ahead for Sunak

According to Nick Eardley, the BBC’s chief political correspondent:

Sunak became prime minister at a time when the UK economy was facing severe challenges. See also Cuba, explosion in a 5-star hotel in Havana

We haven’t heard a detailed plan from him since the UK leadership election this summer.

Also, he will face enormous political pressure to hold a general election. The Opposition has long made this point, and some Conservative MPs have said a general election is now necessary.

But Sunak has the keys to 10 Downing Street seven weeks after losing the last leadership election.

In front of him is a long list of “to-do” items.

news/240/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/2E5F/production/_127317811_58f03d5e-8096-45b1-ae37-5d31da293110.png 800w” type=”image/png” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image caption, Sunak as prime minister during Covid-19

What is the record of former finance minister Sunak?

Sunak was Chancellor of the Exchequer during Johnson’s government and was once known as the “do whatever it takes to save the economy” chancellor.

Sunak, who became Chancellor of the Exchequer in February 2020, is the youngest owner in the history of the Chancellor’s Mansion at 11 Downing Street at the age of 39.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated the economy, has become a severe test for Sunak at the beginning of his tenure, and it is the biggest challenge since World War II: leading the UK out of the predicament of the virus pandemic and the sharp shutdown of economic activity. See also The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer took office and the tax cut plan was almost wiped out | British News | Epoch Times

When he took office in February, the new finance minister was asked how he planned to support the economy, which was hit hard by the new crown epidemic and epidemic prevention measures. This commitment was confirmed in the summer Budget, released in July of that year.

Sunak once gained a high public opinion rating due to the introduction of large-scale lending and social support policies to help people tide over difficulties.

Especially when Prime Minister Johnson was caught in the “partygate” storm, Sunak was even considered the most popular Prime Minister’s successor.

However, Sunak himself was also involved in the “Party Gate” scandal in Downing Street in June 2020, and was fined by the police for violating epidemic prevention regulations.

With the end of the pandemic, the energy crisis and the austerity and tax hikes introduced by the British government since the Ukrainian war, Sunak’s popularity has waned markedly.

news/240/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/11366/production/_124120507_fa407bb9-510a-45be-95d2-13acb051089b.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, Sunak criticised for wife’s tax status

The British economy continues to struggle, inflation is very serious, and the prices of basic goods are soaring. Sunak was criticized for not making corresponding policies in the spring budget report. Conservative critics have also questioned whether the millionaire chancellor truly understands the magnitude of the cost of living crisis facing ordinary British families.

He himself stressed that he himself has focused on controlling the amount of borrowing as the epidemic has devastated the country’s economy.

In April, the tax arrangements of Sunak’s wife – the daughter of an Indian billionaire – also came under media scrutiny, sparking an uproar.

The controversy stems from Sunak’s wife Murthy, who has been widely criticised for not paying tax on her overseas income in the UK because of her “non-dom” status in the UK.

Murthy has said that while non-resident status will remain, an increase in foreign income tax will begin to be paid to the UK.

news/240/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/4C2E/production/_127320591_e7ee10be-c955-44d1-81f3-f2e29b6ecda2.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Rishi Sunak’s campaign material via PA image caption, Sunak’s mother, brother and sister in a family photo from a video released during Sunak’s last leadership campaign

First Asian Prime Minister

Sunak belongs to a second generation of immigrants born in the UK. The identification of foreign immigrant ancestry and minorities is important to him.

In an interview with the BBC in 2018, he mentioned that his parents were South Asian immigrants, “In terms of cultural education, I go to Hindu temples on weekends – I’m a Hindu – but I also go to Southamp on Saturdays. Tonton Football Club games; it’s about having both ends, taking part in everything.”

He said that he did not experience much racial discrimination when he was growing up, but there is one thing that has always been difficult to let go of.

When he was in his teens, he went out to play with his younger siblings and went into a fast food restaurant. He was taking care of his younger siblings, and the people at the nearby table said, “This is the first time I’ve experienced (racism), . a derogatory term for a descendant).”

Being abused for no reason, Sunak will always remember the sting, “It stabbed like a needle; I still remember it, so it’s etched in my memory. Insults can manifest in many different ways.”