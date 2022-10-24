Home World Conservatives elect Sunak as prime minister – BBC News
Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak (Rishi Sunak, also translated as Xin Weicheng) has become the new leader of the Conservative Party and will become the British Prime Minister.

After the former Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned in July due to the “Party Gate” turmoil in the Prime Minister’s Office, Sunak also ran for the party leader, but ultimately lost to Liz Truss (also translated Zhuohuisi).

After Truss resigned, the Conservative Party re-elected its leader.

Yesterday (23rd) evening, Johnson was the first to announce his withdrawal from the race, and another candidate, Penny Mordaunt, also withdrew at the last minute before the deadline for nominations on the 24th. The chairman of the Conservative Party’s 1992 committee announced Sunak as the new leader.

