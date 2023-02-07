This is a time when I have a distinct feeling that all is said or done, I have a feeling that everything around me is moving too fast and I see myself standing in the eye of the storm.

I realize that I should make decisions, but I just can’t, the feeling that the important things in life come without having to suffer is stronger than me, of course you have to go towards them, but with a smile, certainly not with a smile. anxiety in the heart.

Today I wanted to make peace with desserts, with which it was a time when I didn’t get along very well, so I called my aunt and asked for my grandmother’s apple pie recipe, the only recipe she left written down.

Already while my aunt was dictating the doses I felt my grandmother’s presence and hearing my aunt say “remember that she always dissolved the yeast in a cup with a little milk…” brought me back to my grandmother’s kitchen and for a moment I felt consoled, my grandmother consoled me with hugs, words and food.

While I was making the cake I thought it’s not true that I’m standing still, maybe I’m simply learning to live in the present letting the future happen without worrying too much about it, always keeping my past strong in my heart.

So grandma console me with apples 🙂

Preheat the oven to 180°. Line a 26 baking tray with parchment paper.

Melt the butter in a water bath. Cut the apples into cubes.

Work the sugar together with the eggs until it becomes creamy and then add the flour, butter and a pinch of salt.

Lastly, the yeast dissolved in a little milk.

Put the mixture into the pan and place the apple cubes on it, pushing them gently into the mixture.

Cook for about half an hour.