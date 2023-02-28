Home World Constance Marten disappeared and found in Brighton: no trace of the baby
Constance Marten disappeared and found in Brighton: no trace of the baby

A gloomy suspicion extends over the story denounced in recent weeks by the tabloids of the disappearance of Constance Marten, a 35-year-old reckless British aristocrat, and her current partner Mark Gordon: a naturalized American criminal, repatriated to the United Kingdom after a 20-year prison sentence for sexual assault in the US.

The couple was in fact traced from Scotland Yard to Brighton, in the south of England, but without their newborn; and now both Marten and Gordon are under arrest. The baby had been born a few days ago when all traces of the two were lost in January in London. After the complaint of friends and family, the investigations began, until the discovery that took place yesterday evening and was announced today by the police.

Investigators are questioning the two, who remain in custody pending possible charges of crimes. While investigations are carried out in the detention area, with searches of farmhouses, isolated areas and hunts for possible witnesses in the neighborhood: in search of the newborn, whose fate is feared the worst.

