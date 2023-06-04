Constructing a modernization in which man and nature coexist harmoniously

Carrying the political responsibility for ecological protection of Qilian Mountains, Xilinhot grassland “paid leave”, Wuzhishan’s ecological advantages turned into economic advantages, and Yichang’s industrial development injecting more “greenness”… Fresh practices from all over the world are all for this year’s World Environment Day China The theme “Building a modernization in which man and nature coexist harmoniously” provides a vivid footnote.

In recent years, we have achieved world-renowned achievements in building a modernization where man and nature coexist harmoniously. From the enactment and revision of many laws and regulations such as the Environmental Protection Law, to the establishment of the central ecological and environmental protection inspection system, and to the implementation of the ecological compensation system, the construction of the rule of law in the ecological environment has achieved remarkable results. In the vast land of the motherland, from the galloping Yangtze River and the Yellow River to the nameless streams in the jubilant mountain streams, the rivers have their own exclusive guardians, the system of river chiefs, lake chiefs, and forest chiefs… More than 1.2 million river and lake chiefs Work together to build a beautiful picture of “clear water, smooth river, fish flying in shallow bottom”. The grass-roots governance responsibilities are compacted, the organizational system is strict, the management services are refined, and the governance system is systematic. The “long system” innovation has brought about Changzhi. The continuous emergence of innovative measures such as “replanting and regreening in different places”, “ecological restoration order”, “subscribing to ‘carbon sinks’ for alternative restoration” has laid a solid foundation for protecting green waters and green mountains and ensuring ecological security. The “four elements” of the ecological civilization system “Beam and Eight Pillars” was basically formed.

Building a modernization where man and nature coexist harmoniously is an inevitable choice for us to meet the challenges of the times. In the process of modernization for more than 200 years, western developed countries have created huge material wealth, but they have also accelerated the plundering of natural resources, causing serious ecological and environmental problems, and the deep-seated contradiction between man and nature has become increasingly apparent. It can be seen that this method of blindly pursuing economic growth while destroying the environment and excessively demanding resources is not suitable for the current stage of global development. As a large developing country with a population of more than 1.4 billion, my country has a large population, weak resource and environmental carrying capacity, and strong constraints. In order to enter a modern society as a whole, it is obviously unfeasible to take the extensive development path of massive emissions and consumption, and the carrying capacity of resources and the environment is not sustainable. Therefore, it is necessary to take the modern path of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

We must be soberly aware that the national ecological environment is still fragile, the ecological security situation is still severe, the contradiction between protection and development is still prominent, and we still need our unremitting efforts to realize the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. What is certain is that Chinese-style modernization promotes high-quality development through high-level protection, and will never follow the old path of Western developed countries that first pollutes and then treats it.

To build a modernization in which man and nature live in harmony, we must consider ecological and environmental protection in the context of economic and social development, and coordinate the relationship between development and protection. On the one hand, it is necessary to continue to strengthen the elements of environmental assessment in the process of ensuring economic development; hold the bottom line of ecological priority, green development, the bottom line of laws and regulations, and the bottom line of ecological and environmental quality that can only be improved and cannot be deteriorated; Customs, pollutant discharge permits, supervision and law enforcement, and supervision and accountability. On the other hand, it is necessary to speed up the adjustment and optimization of my country’s industrial structure, energy structure, and transportation structure, based on my country’s energy resource endowment, improve the regulation of total energy consumption and intensity, focus on controlling fossil energy consumption, insist on establishing before breaking, and have a plan Carry out the carbon peak action step by step.

To build a modernization where man and nature coexist harmoniously, it is necessary to guide the industry to go green. In the past 10 years, while the economic aggregate has achieved an average annual growth rate of 6.5%, pollutant emissions have continued to decrease significantly, and the emission reductions of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides have exceeded 84% and 58% respectively; PM_2.5 (fine particulate matter) has continued to 9 years of decline, a cumulative decrease of 57%, and the proportion of heavily polluted weather only accounts for about 1%. The concept of ecological civilization that “lucid waters and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains” has been widely recognized by the international community. my country has established an ecological protection red line system, and the red line area of ​​the land area accounts for more than 30%, which is rare in the world.

The construction of modernization in which man and nature coexist harmoniously cannot do without the efforts of each of us. Start from yourself, from now on, eliminate food waste, participate in waste sorting, choose energy-saving products, and integrate environmental protection actions into daily life, so as to accelerate the formation of green production methods and lifestyles. With the participation of the whole society in environmental governance, every effort will eventually converge into a powerful force for environmental protection. (Source of this article: Economic Daily Author: Liang Jing)

