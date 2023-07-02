Construction mowing the grass photo | Fun

Konstrakt once again delighted the neighborhood and the followers, took the mower in her hands and showed that she is a manager to be desired.

The singer Ana Đurić Konstrakta, who became a favorite in the region and attracted enormous attention with the song “In corpore sano” with which she represented Serbia at Eurovision 2022, once again showed that she is a modest, hardworking, natural and very down-to-earth woman. who is not living the life of a celebrity, even though she is.

It is known that she has been the manager of the building where she lives in New Belgrade for a long time, and that she is a favorite in the neighborhood, but also that nothing is difficult for her, and she proved it. with the latest photo she posted on Instagram.

The famous borosans in which she appeared on the Eurovision stage became a hit again then, and she also wore them while mowing the grass around the building, which she herself emphasized with a comment next to the picture:With all the burrosanas“.

“It’s a matter of community and togetherness. I feel part of that community and I had time at that moment to take on the responsibility of management. Second, I have wonderful neighbors, a neighborhood where you can go upstairs to your neighbor’s house for ajvar, or leave it for safekeeping children to the neighbors in the apartment next door, or to transfer the responsibility to someone if you are not able to take it on at that moment, and so on. I appreciate that. They are full of support. Thank them for that,” she once told Konstrakt for domestic media.



