Construction waste in the councilor’s land, blitz of the Provincial, Marsh, “no pollutant”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​30 seconds ago

Blitz by agents of the provincial police on land, obtained in the Belvedere area, north of Syracuse, which is owned by the municipal councilor for civil protection and mobility, Enzo Pantano. An inspection was carried out…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Construction waste in the councilor’s land, blitz of the Provincial, Marsh, “no pollutants” appeared 30 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.