On February 6, 2023, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the border area between Turkey and Syria. The picture shows Turkish students and volunteers collecting relief items for the victims in Skopje Square, North Macedonia. (ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 18, 2023](Compiled and reported by Epoch Times reporter Xu Zhining) On February 6, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the border between Turkey and Syria, which was listed as the seventh natural disaster of this century. The two countries have so far affected 26 million people and killed more than 37,000. The United Nations estimates that the final death toll may be more than 50,000. Due to the severe cold, at least 870,000 people are in urgent need of heated food and heating supplies.

Some relief organizations in New Jersey are providing material assistance to the disaster area. Interested donors can contact the following organizations.

Embrace Relief in the town of Fairfield is seeking donations and providing supplies for displaced people in Turkey.

PORTX Cargo in the town of Carlstadt in Bergen County is collecting relief supplies. Call 201-966-9995 for more information.

The Consulate General of Turkey in New York is receiving supplies at the consulate at 821 United Nations Plaza, NYC, NY 10017.

Islamic Relief USA is raising money to support aid efforts in Turkey.

Swasia, based in the town of Wayne, is providing emergency aid to victims in northern Syria, including many war refugees who are already living in dire conditions.

US-based SFUSA is working to find relief for Syria.

White Helmets, the common name for the Syrian Civil Defense, is accepting donations to help with its aid work.

US-based Mercy Without Limits has a fundraising goal of $3 million for earthquake relief. ◇