by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 minutes ago

“This is the sovereign government par excellence and has always flaunted any hypothesis of selling off the national airline, now we learn that, instead, for a few pennies they give it to the German giant”. Italian airline in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Conte against the Government, “precarious work, there is no money for the Messina bridge” appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».