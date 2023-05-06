Conte attacked by a No Vax in Massa, ‘Keep your nerves’

Hit in the face by a man who pretended to be his sympathizer. The president of the Movimento 5 Stelle Giuseppe Conte had just arrived in Massa for a rally in view of the administrative elections. The usual group of supporters was waiting for him to greet him in Piazza Garibaldi. Among these is the man who, after approaching the leader, attacked him with a slap in the face. The perpetrator of the violent gesture is Giulio Milani, 52 years old, publisher, no vax and candidate for the next municipal elections for ‘Massa insorge. Marco Lenzoni mayor’.

Count attacked by a No Vax in Tuscany

The attacker, after being removed by Conte’s staff and by the M5s vice president Riccardo Ricciardi, would have begun to rail against the measures taken by the pentastellato president during the health emergency. He was then taken away by the police and accompanied to the police station. The M5s leader, before going on stage for the rally, commented on the incident as follows. “When you assume a government responsibility – he said – you make difficult decisions, as happened during the pandemic. You cannot please everyone despite working for the good of all”. In the first immediate comment, Conte claimed his government choices. “The gentleman who attacked me, who is a convinced no vax, demonstrated with his violent gesture that this type of abuse is committed by irresponsible people. If we had followed their instructions, we would probably be a completely destroyed community today”. The leader has chosen to continue the scheduled electoral events. And on his tour in Tuscany, he received the unanimous solidarity of the entire political world. Starting with the prime minister. “I express solidarity with the president of the M5s, Giuseppe Conte. All forms of violence – declared Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – must be condemned without hesitation. Dissent must be civil and respectful of individuals and political groups”. The messages of closeness from the leaders of all political parties and numerous ministers were immediate. “By using violence one does not assert one’s reasons but only one’s cowardice,” said Elly Schlein. “Violence cannot be tolerated,” said Matteo Salvini. Solidarity expressed, among others, by Antonio Tajani of Forza Italia, by Carlo Calenda of Azione, by Maurizio Lupi of Noi con l’Italia and by Raffaella Paita of Italia Viva. Nicola Fratoianni of Sinistra Italiana recalled that today the WHO has established the end of the pandemic emergency. “But unfortunately the emergency imbeciles evidently not,” he added. That Covid is not water under the bridge, Conte himself recalled. “I’m sorry for what happened – he said – but, above all, what state of mind can someone have who on the one hand has suffered an attack and on the other in a week has to explain to the judges that those restrictive measures were sufficient?”. The M5s leader has not given up on underlining that next Wednesday he will be heard by the Court of Ministers, together with the former health minister Roberto Speranza, regarding the investigation into the first phase of pandemic management. Bergamo’s is the most substantial investigation, but not the only one. Among the very first, the one opened by the Rome prosecutor’s office on the purchase of millions of irregular masks. Among the suspects, also the former commissioner Domenico Arcuri. In May 2022, however, the governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, ended up in the register of suspects for the donation of 75,000 lab coats. Later acquitted of public procurement fraud. The former minister Speranza is also under investigation in another tranche of the Bergamo investigation together with Giulia Grillo and Beatrice Lorenzin for not having set up the national pandemic committee. For Giuseppe Conte’s attacker, from what has been learned, a complaint should be triggered for the hypotheses of beatings and for article 342 of the penal code, outrage against a political, administrative or judicial body. Milani, after leaving the police station, reached the committee of his civic list and announced a press conference to talk about “how much and how it happened”.

‘A white coup with lockdown from the former premier’ – In his profile on the Massa website, the list for which he ran for the next municipal elections in Massa (Massa Carrara) appears, Giulio Milani, the man who today attacked the president of the M5s Giuseppe Conte, referring to his position on freedom for therapeutic choices, he recalls having founded, with other parents, “the Provincial Committee of Parents of Free Choice of Massa Carrara to support the fight against the Lorenzin law and the discrimination of children in relation to vaccination obligations. Finally he arrived March 2020 and Giuseppe Conte’s coup: as soon as I became aware of what it would have meant for the country’s democratic, social, psychological and economic life to accept the ‘total lockdown’ wanted by the 5 Stars and the Democratic Party on an ‘international’ cue, I cried”. “I was attacked by tears – he continues – for all that they would have had to suffer especially the younger ones, my children, and for the dramatic ‘revolution of the palaces’ underway, of which – as a historian – I was able to fore-see the parable, including going to war”. Milani, with regard to the lockdown, speaks of “more irrational rules passed off as science and an entire class of experts sold to the needs of power, as is now emerging from the Bergamo investigation. A criminal and still unpunished choice to indulge the ‘social sentiments ‘ of the oldest people in Europe and, with this atrocious pretext, bypassing the budget constraints desired by the EU, obtaining those relief funds that today, with the Pnrr, the same criminals and their ‘systemic opposition’ are not even able to spend Since then, my civil commitment has been on the rise. I declared myself a ‘political prisoner’ three days after the declaration of total lockdown, confined to the house as I was, my work activity devastated, my children imprisoned like sleepwalkers, people crazed with terror and suddenly vicious, ferocious, divided over everything and unable to face the meaning of life and death. I think that in 2020 we have reached the bottom of our civilization”.

