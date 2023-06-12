Conte-Vespa: duel in the farmhouse

breaking latest news – “Do you want to call me pro-Putina? This offends me and offends an entire Movement”: the stage of Manduria has become a sort of ‘ring’ between the interviewee, Giuseppe Conte and the journalist Bruno Vespa who repeatedly pressed him on the positions expressed by the president of the 5 Star Movement, who is against sending arms to the war in Ukraine. A question and answer in which the former prime minister has not renounced to request the help of the public.

“You have to clap louder and make yourself heard. You have to come to our initiative on June 17”, the words of the pentastellato leader addressed to the audience of the review “Forum in the farmhouse”. “The risk is of a nuclear conflict. This is the theme to be brought to the table of our allies. Where is this strategy leading us? Can you guarantee us that we will not have an escalation after all these arms supplies? Can you guarantee us an anti-atomic umbrella of coverage We are entering war. Wouldn’t it have been wiser to sit at a negotiating table, which does not mean surrendering, involving China and the Holy See. I have heard that the Pope must stay at home. You have heard that Putin don’t you want to mediate?” Conte says turning to the interviewer.

“Is it irrelevant to you that a sovereign country is invaded”? Vespa’s question. “So he offends me. With this question he offends me, why then do we go back to pro-Putin? Do you want to call me pro-Putin? So he offends me – repeats the president M5s – and offends the political, geopolitical strategic position of an entire Movement that immediately understood what was happening first. Unfortunately we are heading towards an all-out war”.

“Would you instead of Zelensky sit down at a negotiating table with 4 occupied areas of the country”? asks the reporter. “Zelensky is there and he is defending himself, he remains in camouflage and he is certainly becoming a hero for his country – Conte replied – but thanks to our supplies. Zelensky he cannot decide under what conditions the negotiating table exists. We all work to uphold his territorial sovereignty. It seems that by now we have to give up welfare to support military supplies”.

“Are you saying that the president of a sovereign state has no right to determine whether or not his sovereignty can be compromised?” Vespa is pressing.

“I am saying – these are Conte’s words – that since we are at war indirectly, but I fear directly in a while, we too are here and we also have the right to sit at a table, and we cannot offer Zelensky a blank bill and allow let him tell us how and when to make peace. And under what conditions. I say this in support of the Ukrainian population”. The tone calms down only when we move on to dealing with internal political issues, ending up with applause and the closing of Vespa with the customary phrase, “Thank you, president”.

