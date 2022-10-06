[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 06, 2022]On Thursday (October 6) evening, the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature was announced. The 82-year-old French writer Annie Ernaux won the prize. Her works combine history. and personal experience, his representative work “Les Années” (Les Années) has been well received by the French critics and won many awards. Many of Aino’s works have been remade into movies, and won the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival and was shortlisted for the Cannes Film Festival. and other honors.

The Nobel Prize in Literature Association said that Anne’s keen observation, combined with history and personal experience in her works, used different perspectives to examine the gaps in society at different gender, language and class levels, and the way to explore human nature is thought-provoking.

Aino’s works are mainly autobiographical, describing personal growth experiences and stories of being away from parents. His semi-autobiographical novel “L’événement” (L’événement) combines real personal experiences and tells about the society before the legalization of abortion in France in 1975. , which was recently remade into the movie “It’s Happening”, which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, and the recent video memoir “Les années super 8” (Les années super 8‎) directed by her and her son. The world-renowned film festival “New York Film Festival” has attracted much attention.

For the prediction of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, British gaming website Nicer Odds said that as of Wednesday (October 5), French writer Aino had 1/8 odds and came third.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Chen Beichen/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

