Home World Contemporary French writer Anne Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for Literature | 2022 | Annie Ernaux
World

Contemporary French writer Anne Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for Literature | 2022 | Annie Ernaux

by admin
Contemporary French writer Anne Ernaux wins Nobel Prize for Literature | 2022 | Annie Ernaux

Beijing time:2022-10-06 10:13

[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 06, 2022]On Thursday (October 6) evening, the winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature was announced. The 82-year-old French writer Annie Ernaux won the prize. Her works combine history. and personal experience, his representative work “Les Années” (Les Années) has been well received by the French critics and won many awards. Many of Aino’s works have been remade into movies, and won the Golden Lion Award at the Venice Film Festival and was shortlisted for the Cannes Film Festival. and other honors.

The Nobel Prize in Literature Association said that Anne’s keen observation, combined with history and personal experience in her works, used different perspectives to examine the gaps in society at different gender, language and class levels, and the way to explore human nature is thought-provoking.

Aino’s works are mainly autobiographical, describing personal growth experiences and stories of being away from parents. His semi-autobiographical novel “L’événement” (L’événement) combines real personal experiences and tells about the society before the legalization of abortion in France in 1975. , which was recently remade into the movie “It’s Happening”, which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2021, and the recent video memoir “Les années super 8” (Les années super 8‎) directed by her and her son. The world-renowned film festival “New York Film Festival” has attracted much attention.

For the prediction of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature, British gaming website Nicer Odds said that as of Wednesday (October 5), French writer Aino had 1/8 odds and came third.

See also  Bennett in the United Arab Emirates is the first visit by an Israeli prime minister

(Comprehensive report by reporter Chen Beichen/responsible editor: Lin Qing)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/10/06/a103545145.html

You may also like

Biden grants pardon to those convicted of marijuana...

Detroit, hotel shooting. The police: “Very dangerous situation”

Russia, the revolt of the 500 recruits: «Treated...

The USS Ford sets sail for the first...

Sarina, 16 and a passion for videos. Killed...

5th Crypt Day on 15 October – Vatican...

IMF to cut global growth forecast for 2023

Chinese victory at the UN over Xinjiang: the...

More than 26,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in...

UK’s National Grid warns of possible power outages...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy