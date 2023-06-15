Home » CONTINENTAL Alessandro De Martino will assume the role of Head of BestDrive France – Companies
Starting from 1st September, Alessandro De Martino, CEO of Continental Italia (tyres), will assume the role of Head of BestDrive France, thus leaving his current role in Italy after 16 years.

“The opportunity to stay at Continental but change responsibilities and country allows me to add another chapter to my automotive life and to bring the successful experience of Continental’s Italian team to our French sister company.

I am leaving a company with a clear and shared strategy, which a strong and cohesive management knows how to develop and enrich in order to continue to respond to the changing needs of our market”.

BestDrive France (more than 350 points of sale and 1,400 people) is the subsidiary that manages Continental’s tire retail business in France.

