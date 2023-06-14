Home » CONTINENTAL Here comes UltraContact NXT, the most sustainable rubber ever – Companies
Continental debuts the UltraContact NXT, the most sustainable tire ever. Indeed, it is able to combine a high percentage of sustainable materials – up to 65% of renewable, recycled and certified materials according to the mass balance – with maximum safety and performance. And it will be available from July.

Continental is the first manufacturer to launch a tire with a high proportion of sustainable materials and at the same time with the highest EU label classification on the market. In fact, all 19 available sizes have an (“A”) rating for rolling resistance, wet braking and external noise.

“At Continental, safety, efficiency and sustainability go hand in hand. With the UltraContact NXT we achieve our ambitious sustainability goals. This achievement represents significant progress and demonstrates our technological leadership and our strong commitment to sustainability and safety,” said Ferdinand Hoyos, Head of Continental’s Business Area Replacement Tires EMEA. Furthermore, he adds: “With its extraordinary performance, the UltraContact NXT elevates sustainability to the NXT level”.

Continental works tirelessly to develop innovative technologies, products and services along the entire value chain, from sourcing sustainable materials to recycling end-of-life tyres. By 2030, the leading tire company aims to have more than 40 percent renewable and recycled components in all of its new products. In addition, Continental continues on the path to using 100% sustainable materials for all its tires by 2050.

