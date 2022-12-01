Father Devadas, coordinator of the Asian Conference of the Continental Phase of the World Conference of Bishops, told this news website: Religious dialogue, the poor, and extremism are the three major focuses that Asian churches have paid attention to so far in the process of the World Conference of Bishops.

(Vatican News Network)The Secretariat of the Synod met in Rome on November 28-29 with the heads of the regional assemblies of the continental phases of the Synod. Fr. Clarence Devadass, coordinator of the Asia Conference and director of the Center for Catholic Studies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, introduced the current situation in Asia at the conference and told this news network about the current experience of peers on the continent.

Fr. Devadas said: “I bring our unique experience: we in Asia held a congress in Bangkok in October this year, with the participation of the Catholic Church from all over Asia, 226 participants from 29 countries. We put Live this moment as a process of fellowship and bring the enthusiasm and hope of the people here in the Vatican.”

The coordinator of the Asian Congress of the Continental Phase of the Synod pointed out that the continental Congress will be held at the end of February next year. Regarding the characteristics of the Church in Asia, Father Devadas explained: “The characteristics of Asia are that the religions and cultures of the countries are very diverse. Another element is the small number of Christians. Except for the Philippines and East Timor, we have There are minorities there. Therefore, we must understand as Christians and the Church in Asia how to live in harmony with others, with other religions and cultures.”

“For us, the priority is dialogue with others, then caring for the poor and the realities of religious extremism and ideological extremism,” said Fr. Devadas. “For our small local Church, this is It’s kind of hard. So talking to other religions, helping the poor and immigrants, and religious extremism are three things that our churches in Asia are talking about trying to figure out how we as Christians can behave in a situation like this, How we can live our lives every day according to what we believe in, according to what Jesus Christ requires of us.”

