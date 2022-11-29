The leaders of the continental phase of the Synod met in Rome for two days, meeting directly with the Secretariat of the Synod.

(Vatican News Network)The President of the International Association of Regional Bishops Conferences of the World and the coordinators of the Continental Synod of the Synod met on November 28-29 at the Office of the Secretariat of the Synod. Following the start of the continental phase of the Synod of Bishops on October 27 this year, each continent sent a representative to Rome for a meeting to introduce the characteristics of this phase of the continent.

Information was provided on those directly involved in the Synod process in Asia, Africa, Oceania, North America, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe, as well as the planned dates, participants, objectives and methodology for holding a continental-level congress.

Several representatives talked about the issues that pastors are most concerned about. After reading the working papers for the continental phase, they point to several pastoral concerns: the need to reach military personnel and their families; the need to develop a theology of suffering in the context of what many people are suffering in today’s world; And how the Synod process has so far provided a concrete forum for bishops everywhere to begin to understand the new vision that Pope Francis is proposing for the way of the Church.

Father Giacomo Costa, advisor to the Synod Secretariat, explained at the meeting the relevant points of the methodology proposed by the Secretariat for the Continental Phase Congress. This methodology uses the continental phase working documents as a springboard for the purpose of facilitating dialogue. The Continental Document reflects what has been documented in consultation processes at parish and national level, in order to facilitate a deeper dialogue among all local Churches.

Furthermore, Fr. Costa also emphasized that the document is the result of a consultation with the People of God and not the basis of a pastoral discernment implemented after the Synod, or a sociological survey. Furthermore, the consultation phase revolves around an important question: “How can the local church live and feel that we are moving forward together, where is the Holy Spirit leading us?” Therefore, the methodology used tries to highlight experiences, intuitions and certain doubts, and the priorities of the pastoral work of the local Churches throughout the world, thereby intensifying this peer-to-peer dialogue.

The fruit of this dialogue will form the report of the Working Group of the Synods of the Continents. The deadline for the report to be submitted to the Church Synod Secretariat is March 31, 2023.

