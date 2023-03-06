The electronic toll service provider Axxès and the Continental Group have announced their collaboration on electronic tolls in the commercial vehicle fleet sector and which will make it possible to overcome the use of so-called OBUs (on-board units) until now required for the electronic payment of tolls for heavy vehicles. For this to happen, Axxès and Continental will use the data that will be made available with the next version of the intelligent tachograph produced by Continental, the VDO DTCO 4.1; the data will subsequently be transferred to the Axxès cloud via the Continental Road Usage Service (CRUS) platform. To ensure cloud connectivity for customer fleets, Axxès will make use of Continental’s VDO Link, an intelligent connection device that plugs into the front interface of the tachograph. In addition to being a practical and easy configuration for fleets, it also offers great advantages for Axxès EETS and VAS portfolio services. In this collaboration, the roles are well defined: Continental will provide the necessary technology while Axxès will undertake to provide transport companies with a further improved final service.