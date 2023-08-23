CONTINENTAL Won the “Vendor of the Year” award for the third consecutive year – Companies

For the third consecutive year, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (MLA) has named Continental the winner of the prestigious “Vendor of the Year” award.

The award recognizes the outstanding commitment and operational support demonstrated by Continental through MLA’s OE aftermarket program, Rapidparts, in the material handling industry. By winning the award, Continental Specialty Tires further strengthened its position as a customer-focused industrial partner in the United States and Mexico.

Under the Rapidparts program, Continental Specialty Tires supplies its product range of solid tires (MH20, PT18, SC18, General Tire). These products are ideal for the many types of forklifts produced by MLA under the brands Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, CAT Lift Trucks, Jungheinrich and Unicarriers in the North American market.

Winners will receive an award and be honored at the annual MLA Supplier Summit later in the year. MLA is one of the world‘s leading manufacturers and suppliers of material handling, automation and fleet solutions.

