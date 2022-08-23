Original title: Continuing drought in Europe, “starving stones”, relics of World War II – the underwater world reveals its true colors

Many parts of Europe suffered from severe drought, the water levels of rivers and lakes dropped sharply, and some objects, buildings and monuments that sank in the water were brought to light.

“Hungry Stone”

Due to the drought, the water level of the Elbe River, one of Central Europe’s main waterways, has dropped, exposing “starving stones” at the bottom of the river.

During severe droughts in history, these stones emerged from the water and were engraved with characters and years as a “message” for future generations, and were called “hunger stones”.

A “hunger stone” with the inscription “If you see me, cry” dates back to the 15th century. According to a report by the BBC on the 21st, the stone also emerged from the water in 1616.

The Rhine in Germany has exposed many “hunger stones” in recent weeks, with the years 1947, 1959, 2003 and 2018 engraved on the stones.

WWII relics

The wreckage of more than 20 German warships sunk during World War II has surfaced near the Serbian port of Prahovo as the water level of the Danube has dropped, Reuters reported.

These ships were part of the hundreds of warships scuttled by Nazi Germany in 1944 to fend off an attack by Soviet troops. A barge that sank in 1943 has emerged as the water level of Italy's longest river, the Po, has dropped. At the end of July, a 450-kilogram bomb emerged from the waters of the Po River, causing the evacuation of about 3,000 people from a village in northern Italy. The bomb, which fell into the Po River during World War II without detonation at the time, was safely detonated by professionals earlier this month. See also Civil war in Ethiopia, the Tigers are now close to the capital. The UN report: "Extreme brutality on both sides in the conflict" Prehistoric Ruins The Valdecanas Reservoir, in the central province of Cáceres, was reduced to 28% of its capacity as Spain experienced a drought once in decades this summer, and Stonehenge, believed to be more than 7,000 years old, emerged from the water. Stonehenge was discovered by a German archaeologist in 1926 and submerged in 1963. Before its "appearance" this year, the Stonehenge was only fully exposed four times due to lower reservoir water levels. In Italy, the remains of a bridge possibly built around AD 50 have emerged from the Tiber River. A small section of the bridge wreck has always been visible in previous years when the water level was low, but this year much more has emerged, the BBC reported.

