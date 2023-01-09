Original title: Continuous snowfall and strong cold air in northern Xinjiang will affect most parts of my country

China News Service, January 9th. According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, due to the influence of strong cold air and the southern branch trough, from 11 to 15, there will be rain, snow and strong winds in most parts of my country; There is persistent snowfall and local blizzards.

There is continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang

From the 9th to the 10th, there was continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang and the western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, with light to moderate snowfall in most areas, heavy snowfall in some areas such as Tacheng, Altay, and western mountainous areas in southern Xinjiang, and local blizzards; 11-12 Today, most of Xinjiang has light to moderate snow, and heavy snow along the Tianshan Mountains; the cumulative new snow depth is 5-10 cm, and the Altay local area can reach 20-40 cm.

In addition, from the 9th to the 10th, there will be moderate rain and local heavy rain in parts of Hainan Island, eastern Guangxi, Guangdong, southern Jiangxi, and southern Fujian.

Strong cold air will affect most parts of my country

Affected by the strong cold air and the southern branch trough, from the 11th to the 15th, most parts of my country will successively experience rain, snow and strong winds to cool down. Among them, the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, most of Northeast China, Huanghuai, northern Jianghuai, Jianghan and other places will have light to moderate rain to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snow; eastern Sichuan Basin, southern Jianghuai, There were light to moderate rains in Jiangnan, South China and other places, and local heavy to heavy rains. From the 11th to the 12th, the temperature drop in Xinjiang, Gansu, and Qinghai can reach 6-12°C, the temperature in northern Xinjiang can drop by more than 14°C, the wind force is 4-6, and the wind force in the mountain pass can reach 8-9; Most areas will see a drop in temperature of 6-12°C, Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places will drop in temperature by 12-16°C, and local areas will exceed 18°C. The wind force will be 4-5 and the gust will be 6-8. On the morning of the 17th, the lowest temperature line of 0°C was located in the east of Yunnan to Guizhou and the south-central line of Jiangnan, and the line of -10°C was located in the south-central of North China and the line of southern Shaanxi.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 9th to 08:00 on January 10th, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas, and western Tibet. Among them, there were local heavy snowfalls (10-18 mm ). There were light to moderate rains in parts of south-central Jiangnan, most of South China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains (25-45 mm) in the northeastern and southwestern coastal areas of Guangdong, and northern Hainan Island. There are 5-7 winds in parts of central and western Tibet (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 9th to 08:00 on January 10th)

From 08:00 on January 10 to 08:00 on January 11, there were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas. Among them, there were local heavy snowfalls (10-19 mm) in northern Xinjiang. There were light to moderate rains in parts of the Sichuan Basin, most of South China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains (25-35 mm) on the coast of southeastern Guangxi and southwestern Guangxi. There are 5-7 winds in some areas of Tibet and other places, of which local 7-8 winds in central and northern Tibet (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 10 to 08:00 on January 11)

From 08:00 on January 11 to 08:00 on January 12, there were light to moderate snow or sleet in parts of northwestern Heilongjiang, northern and western Xinjiang, northern Shaanxi, and Shanxi. Among them, areas along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang and western Tibet In some areas, there are as big as blizzards (10-18mm). There were light to moderate rains in parts of the southeast of Northwest China, southern Henan, Jianghan, most of Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China, South China, and Taiwan Island, and local heavy rain (25-40 mm). There are 4-6 winds in parts of the southern Xinjiang Basin and Tibet. Among them, parts of northern and western Tibet have 7-8 winds, and parts of eastern Xinjiang have 8-9 winds (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 11 to 08:00 on January 12)