1. Weather conditions

1.Domestic Live

Snowfall occurred in northern Xinjiang and other places yesterday, and smog appeared in Huanghuai, Jianghuai and other places:From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country, and light to moderate snowfall occurred in parts of northern Xinjiang and northeastern Inner Mongolia. In addition, some areas in Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan and other places experienced light to moderate haze, and local severe haze.

2. Abroad

(1) There is heavy snowfall in southern Siberia and northern Central Asia

In the past 24 hours, there have been light to moderate snowfalls in Western Siberia, northern Central Siberia, southern Northern Europe, and northern North America, and local heavy snowstorms; southern Western Siberia and the Kazakh hills have 4-6 winds, and local dust weather. Parts of Southeast Asia, northern Australia, New Zealand, western southern Europe, western United States, western Amazonian plain, southern Brazilian plateau, Colombia, and southern central Africa experienced light to moderate rain and locally heavy to heavy rain.

(2) Central Asia North America NorthThe temperature is high and the temperature in the northern part of Eastern Europe is low

In the past 24 hours, the Kazakh hills, the Turan lowlands, the Pamirs, the Alaska region, the north-central Canada, and the southern United States have seen daily average temperatures that were 4-8°C higher than normal in the same period, and locally more than 10°C higher; The daily average temperature in the northern part of West Siberia was 6-10°C lower than normal in the same period, and the local temperature was more than 12°C lower. In addition, large-scale sand and dust weather occurred in central and southern West Africa.

2. Key weather forecasts

1. Key domestic weather

1） There is continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang

From the 9th to the 10th, there was continuous snowfall in northern Xinjiang and the western mountainous areas of southern Xinjiang, with light to moderate snowfall in most areas, heavy snowfall in some areas such as Tacheng, Altay, and western mountainous areas in southern Xinjiang, and local blizzards; 11-12 Today, most of Xinjiang has light to moderate snow, and heavy snow along the Tianshan Mountains; the cumulative new snow depth is 5-10 cm, and the Altay local area can reach 20-40 cm.

In addition, from the 9th to the 10th, there will be moderate rain and local heavy rain in parts of Hainan Island, eastern Guangxi, Guangdong, southern Jiangxi, and southern Fujian.

2) The strong cold air will affect most parts of my country

Affected by the strong cold air and the southern branch trough, from the 11th to the 15th, most parts of my country will successively experience rain, snow and strong winds to cool down. Among them, the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, most of Northeast China, Huanghuai, northern Jianghuai, Jianghan and other places will have light to moderate rain to moderate snow or sleet, and local heavy snow; eastern Sichuan Basin, southern Jianghuai, There were light to moderate rains in Jiangnan, South China and other places, and local heavy to heavy rains. From the 11th to the 12th, the temperature drop in Xinjiang, Gansu, and Qinghai can reach 6-12°C, the temperature in northern Xinjiang can drop by more than 14°C, the wind force is 4-6, and the wind force in the mountain pass can reach 8-9; Most areas will see a drop in temperature of 6-12°C, Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, Jianghuai, Jiangnan and other places will drop in temperature by 12-16°C, and local areas will exceed 18°C. The wind force will be 4-5 and the gust will be 6-8. On the morning of the 17th, the lowest temperature line of 0°C was located in the east of Yunnan to Guizhou and the south-central line of Jiangnan, and the line of -10°C was located in the south-central of North China and the line of southern Shaanxi.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) There is a cold wave in Central Asia

In the next three days, due to the southward movement of the polar cold air, the Kazakh hills, the Turan lowlands, the Pamirs, the Iranian plateau and other places will experience a drop in temperature of 6-12°C. In some areas, the temperature will drop by more than 12°C. With winds above level 6 in the area, there will be light to moderate snow or sleet in the above-mentioned areas, and local heavy snow.

(2) Strong rain and snow in the western United States

In the next three days, affected by the southward pressure of the low vortex and the eastward movement, there will be moderate to heavy snow or sleet in the western United States, local blizzard to heavy blizzard, moderate to heavy rain, and local heavy rain in the western coastal areas of the United States.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 9 to 08:00 on January 10,There are light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas, and western Tibet. Among them, northern Xinjiang and western Tibet have local heavy snowfalls (10-18 mm). There were light to moderate rains in parts of central and southern Jiangnan, most of South China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains (25-45 mm) in the northeastern and southwestern coastal areas of Guangdong, and northern Hainan Island. There are 5-7 winds in parts of central and western Tibet (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 9th to 08:00 on January 10th)

From 08:00 on January 10 to 08:00 on January 11,There were light to moderate snowfalls in parts of northern Xinjiang and western mountainous areas, among which there were local heavy snowfalls (10-19 mm) in northern Xinjiang. There were light to moderate rains in parts of the Sichuan Basin, most of South China, and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were heavy rains (25-35 mm) along the coast of southeastern Guangxi and southwestern Guangxi. Some areas in Tibet and other places have winds of magnitude 5 to 7, among which winds of magnitude 7 to 8 are localized in central and northern Tibet (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 10 to 08:00 on January 11)

From 08:00 on January 11 to 08:00 on January 12,Some areas in northwestern Heilongjiang, northern and western Xinjiang, northern Shaanxi, and Shanxi experienced light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, parts of Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains and western Tibet experienced heavy snowfall (10-18 mm) . There were light to moderate rains and local heavy rains (25-40 mm) in parts of the southeastern part of Northwest China, southern Henan, Jianghan, most of Jiangnan, eastern Southwest China, South China, and Taiwan Island. There are 4-6 winds in parts of the southern Xinjiang Basin and Tibet. Among them, parts of northern and western Tibet have 7-8 winds, and parts of eastern Xinjiang have 8-9 winds (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 Precipitation forecast map across the country (from 08:00 on January 11 to 08:00 on January 12)