If you are looking for a wired Xbox controller, we inform you that the Turtle Beach REACT-R (which we told you about in one of our articles), is on offer at Amazon Italia at the price of 28,72 Eurowith one 36% discount on the list price. A good offer if you were interested in taking it!

If the new price seems attractive to you, we advise you to hurry since we don’t know how long the offer will last. Happy shopping!

MondoXbox participates in the Amazon EU Affiliate Program, an affiliation program that allows sites to receive an advertising commission by advertising and providing links to the Amazon.it site. Prices listed may be temporary and change over time.