Controversial Canal Project Raises Tensions Between Dominican Republic and Haiti

Controversial Canal Project Raises Tensions Between Dominican Republic and Haiti

Tensions between the Dominican Republic and Haiti have escalated over the construction of a canal that would transfer water from the Masacre/Dajabón river into Haitian territory. The project has been a source of conflict between the two nations since 2021 when they committed to working together to manage transboundary water resources. The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise put the canal project on hold, but it resurfaced in September, leading to the closure of the border and other measures by the Dominican government. The Dominican Republic argues that the canal would divert the river and have negative environmental and economic impacts, while Haiti maintains its right to use the water resources in a fair and equitable manner. Both countries have called for dialogue and peaceful negotiation to resolve the dispute, but the Dominican Republic insists the construction must stop before talks can commence. In the meantime, President Abinader has indicated that measures against Haiti could be made more flexible, hinting at a potential compromise.

