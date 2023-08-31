Controversial Presidential Candidate, Javier Milei, Proposes Ministries to Eliminate in Argentina’s Government

of Infrastructure, which will encompass the responsibilities of the Ministry of Public Works,” Milei stated in an interview. He believes that merging these ministries would lead to more efficient management and decision-making processes.

Overall, Milei’s proposal to eliminate certain ministries and create a Ministry of Human Capital has sparked controversy and debate. Critics argue that merging ministries and privatizing institutions like CONICET could have detrimental effects on education, research, and the environment. They also raise concerns about the potential violation of constitutional rights and international agreements.

Supporters, on the other hand, believe that reducing the number of ministries and implementing cross-cutting policies would lead to a more streamlined and effective government. They argue that Milei’s focus on human capital is crucial for promoting economic growth and development.

As Argentina heads towards the upcoming presidential elections, Milei’s proposals continue to generate discussion and will likely play a role in shaping the country’s future direction.

