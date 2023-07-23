Home » Controversies Surrounding Cambodia’s General Election: Hun Sen Set to Extend 38-Year Rule
Cambodia’s general election has come to a close, with Prime Minister Hun Sen’s People’s Party (CPP) expected to secure all 125 seats in parliament. Hun Sen has been in power for 38 years and ensured that there was no real opposition party to challenge him in this election. The only opposition party capable of challenging Hun Sen, the Candlelight Party, was disqualified in May due to technical issues. Western countries, including the United States, have expressed concerns about the fairness of the vote, calling it a “rigged election.” The government also criminalized any attempts to boycott the election or disrupt the votes to ensure a high turnout. Hun Sen, at 70 years old, revealed that he will hand over power to his son, Hun Manet. Critics have raised concerns about dynastic rule and the lack of democracy in the country. Cambodia has had a long-standing relationship with China, and China‘s support has been crucial for Hun Sen, especially in the face of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union on Cambodian officials suspected of abusing power.

