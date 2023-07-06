Controversies Surrounding the Mais Médicos Program and the Presence of Foreign Doctors in Brazil

Title: Controversial Mais Médicos Program Sees Surge in Applications from Cuban Doctors

The Mais Médicos do Brasil program has recently announced nearly six thousand vacancies for health professionals, attracting a significant number of applicants, including over three thousand doctors from Cuba. However, these Cuban professionals will face tough competition, as more than 34 thousand Brazilian doctors have also registered for the program.

It is important to note that priority in access will be given to South American applicants, as the program is designed to address healthcare needs within their respective countries. This emphasis on regional representation has prompted the Brazilian government to introduce various incentives to boost the number of local doctors participating in the program. Measures such as salary supplements and educational opportunities have been implemented to encourage greater participation from Brazilian healthcare professionals, as reported by the EFE News Agency.

Of the total applicants, 58% are Brazilian doctors who were trained within the country, while the remaining 42% comprise foreign doctors or Brazilians educated outside of Brazil. According to data from Brazil’s Ministry of Health, among the foreign-educated doctors, 9.5% (3,235) have received training in Cuba. However, these figures are overshadowed by the 13% (4,294) of Paraguayan doctors and 14% (4,846) of Bolivian doctors who are registered for the program, indicating a diverse range of international medical professionals interested in practicing in Brazil.

The high proportion of doctors trained abroad has sparked controversy surrounding the Mais Médicos program. The Federal Council of Medicine has opposed the program’s provision for foreign doctors to practice in Brazil without adequately demonstrating their training and preparedness. Furthermore, right-wing media and politicians in Brazil have criticized Cuba, alleging that the country appropriated a significant portion of the doctors’ salaries.

Jair Bolsonaro, the former Brazilian president, has been particularly vocal against the program, vowing to review the hiring process for Cuban health professionals in Brazil. Bolsonaro insisted on mandatory title validation for Cuban doctors and the imposition of similar working conditions as their counterparts from other countries. Consequently, Cuba withdrew its doctors from Brazil in November 2018. However, in 2020, the Bolsonaro government reintroduced 2,350 Cuban doctors who had decided to stay and continue working in Brazil.

Despite the controversies, the Mais Médicos program remains a crucial initiative for addressing healthcare gaps in Brazil. As the competition heats up, the program’s selection process will play a vital role in determining the future healthcare landscape in the country.

