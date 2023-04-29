Home » controversy between Schifani and the M5S
World

controversy between Schifani and the M5S

by admin
controversy between Schifani and the M5S

by gds.it – ​​31 minutes ago

«The new complex pediatric cardiac surgery unit of the Civic Hospital of Palermo, which will be active from 1 July 2023, was entrusted to the San Donato Group Foundation following an open procedure of public evidence…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The new pediatric cardiac surgery is coming to the Civico di Palermo: controversy between Schifani and the M5S appeared 31 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Dead Prince Philip, the announcement of Queen Elizabeth

You may also like

Anna Alexander on Charlie Sheen and the series...

Pupo in Russia to be a juror at...

Bronx cop stops detectives from arresting her dealer...

Temperatures hit record highs in many Asian countries...

Vojvodina beat Voždovac, Partizan is fifth in the...

Mourinho in conference after Roma-Milan, relive the live...

Mondello, disoriented and struggling turtle saved by swimmers

Another shooting in the USA: five dead in...

Janjuš about the participants of the Cooperative in...

US elections, the Republican candidate: “If re-elected, Biden...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy