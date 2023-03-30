Home World controversy in England – TV Courier
World

by admin
The scene, filmed in Leeds, was shared on social media where many blame the agents for not intervening

A motorcyclist without a helmet rears up before the eyes of the police and controversy breaks out in England. The video, which was filmed in Leeds, was shared on social media where it sparked controversy. In fact, many are angry with the agents for not having intervened to stop the centaur who was mocking them.

The West Yorkshire Police in a statement explained that the pursuit of motorcyclists is “permitted only to trained officers and with a suitable vehicle. Any potential pursuit situation must be properly evaluated.”

March 30, 2023 – Updated March 30, 2023, 11:34 am

