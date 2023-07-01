Home » controversy in France – Corriere TV
The President of the French Republic criticized for his presence at the Accor Arena in Paris

Emmanel Macron moves to the rhythm of the music, alongside his wife Brigitte, and follows the notes of “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” sung by Elton John. A few frames of a video that captures the head of the Elysium in a moment of leisure and relaxation while in the country violence rages following the police killing of a 17-year-old boy in Nanterre on Tuesday 25 June. The Elton John concert at the Accor Arena in Paris is on Wednesday 26, the second night of clashes and riots in the main cities of France. On June 30, Macron had to return early from the EU summit held in Brussels to chair a new meeting of the interministerial crisis unit.

July 1, 2023 – Updated July 1, 2023, 10:45 am

