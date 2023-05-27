Controversy over Capaci massacre celebrations, Maria Falcone defends the choices

by blogsicilia.it – ​​22 minutes ago

The wake of the controversy over the choice of invitations from politicians and institutional exponents to the celebrations of the anniversary of the Capaci massacre does not subside. Maria Falcone, sister of the magistrate Giovanni killed in that massacre, returns to defend…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Controversy on Capaci massacre celebrations, Maria Falcone defends choices appeared 22 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.